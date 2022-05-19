Supreme Court sets PTI plea against fresh delimitations for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has set a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) plea against fresh delimitations to be carried out by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for hearing from June 06, ARY NEWS reported.

The directives have been issued by a division bench including Justice Aijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar.

The apex court has formed a three-member bench to hear the PTI plea on delimitations and directed the registrar’s office to assign a number to the plea from the week starting from June 06.

The court has also directed the PTI to submit a plan of fresh delimitations from the ECP.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has previously returned the plea from the PTI against delimitations from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The registrar of the apex court returned the PTI plea after raising objections that the petitioner has not approached concerned forum for redressal of the issue.

The petition was directly filed in the Supreme Court despite having an opportunity to raise the matter at concerned forum, the registrar said and further added that the petition also did not carry concerned certificates.

“Tehreek-i-Insaf [PTI] has decided to challenge ECP decision to once again hold delimitations in the country,” Fawad Chaudhry said ahead of filing the petition.

The former minister said that the new delimitations are only possible in case of a fresh census. “Any delimitation sans fresh census will be a grave violation of the Constitution,” Fawad Chaudhry said and blamed that the ECP was on a mission to make the election process controversial.

