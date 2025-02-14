Supreme Court updates seniority list after new judges appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has updated its seniority list after the recent appointment of new judges. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has taken the position of senior-most judge, following the Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi.

According to the revised seniority rankings, the top 24 judges are:

Justice Munib Akhtar (2nd)

Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan (3rd)

Justice Jamal Mandokhail (4th)

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar (5th)

Justice Ayesha Malik (6th)

Justice Athar Minallah (7th)

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi (8th)

Justice Shahid Waheed (9th)

Justice Musarrat Hilali (10th)

Justice Irfan Saadat (11th)

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan (12th)

Justice Shahzad Malik (13th)

Justice Aqeel Abbasi (14th)

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan (15th)

Justice Hashim Kakar (16th)

Justice Shafi Siddiqui (17th)

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar (18th)

Justice Shakeel Ahmed (19th)

Justice Aamer Farooq (20th)

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim (21st)

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb (22nd)

Justice Sardar Tariq (23rd)

Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel (24th)

The development came after Chief Justice Justice Yahya Afridi administered oath to the six newly-appointed Supreme Court judges in a swearing-in ceremony at the apex court.

On Monday, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), chaired by CJP Justice Yahya Afridi, approved the appointments of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Ishtiaq Ibrahim to the apex court.

Apart from six permanent judges, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb also took oath as ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court.

The attorney general of Pakistan, lawyers, SC staff and other notables attended the oath-taking ceremony.

“The commission, by majority of its total membership nominated the judges for their appointment as judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

The JCP by majority of its total membership also nominated Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court for appointment as the Acting Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the statement added.