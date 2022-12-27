‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide’, says former autopsy staff

A former employee of Mumbai city’s Cooper Hospital Roopkumar Shah claimed that deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide.

Indian news agency Tribune India reported Roopkumar Shah saying Sushant Singh Rajput’s leg looked broken with needle marks on it when the body came for autopsy.

“When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure,” he said. “The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years.”

Roopkumar Shah said he spoke about the case now because he retired from service in November this year. The ex-employee said he had informed his supervisor about his findings but it went on deaf ears.

“I tried to intimate my superior when I noticed the different marks on Rajput’s body but he ignored me,” he claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in the Bandra area of India’s Mumbai city on June 14, 2020.

The case is being investigated by Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau through different angles.

