Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s celebrity brother Faisal Khan claimed that former superstar Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.

The Mela actor made the remarks in an interview. He said that agencies have been involved.

“I know that he has been murdered,” he said. “When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies involved. The investigation is going on.

“Sometimes the truth doesn’t even come out. I pray that the truth comes out, so that everyone knows.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka had said everyone saw what happened on the day of the actor’s death.

“The Police were there, and it seemed like a picnic spot. When I entered at night, it was sealed with yellow tape. After seven to nine days, it was removed and I could finally enter his room for the first time. I hadn’t been there because his home was recently changed,” she said

Moreover, Faisal Khan spoke about the trauma he was in the past. He alleged that his family including the Laal Singh Chaddha star locked him up in the house and was mentally unstable when he was “perfectly fine”.

The actor said his documents and mobile were taken away by his relatives, adding he was forced into medication. He accused Aamir Khan of stationing guards outside their home so that he does not escape from the house.

