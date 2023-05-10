“The industry ignored Sushant Singh Rajput”

Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said that the late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘maybe ignored’ by the industry.

Speaking about the recent ‘boycott culture’ in the film industry on the latest podcast outing, the ‘Fashion’ director said, “I have noticed that this [boycott] happened largely after the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Maybe the industry ignored him.”

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“He was from a non-film background and he came and he struggled… It was a very unfortunate, untimely demise and from there, the anger amid the public got aggravated,” Bhandarkar added. “It is the public’s opinion.”

The filmmaker further stated, “It has happened many times before. think this [boycott culture] is a phase. If the film is nice and the content is strong, people will go and watch. People watched Kantara, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it’s not like people don’t go to watch the movies.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai while living alone during the lockdown. “Tunisha Sharma’s death is similar to Sushant Singh Rajput” The actor was found hanging in the flat on June 14, 2020. The case is being investigated by Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau through different angles.

Some of the notable performances of the late actor include ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘PK’ and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.