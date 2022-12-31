“Tunisha Sharma’s death is similar to Sushant Singh Rajput”

The death of the late Indian actor Tunisha Sharma is being compared to that of Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide two years ago.

Shankar Banerjee, a social worker and father of another Indian actor Pratyusha Banerjee who also committed suicide, felt the pain that the mother of Tunisha Sharma is going through at the moment. He declared the former’s death as a ‘murder’ rather than a suicide and feels like the case is very similar to that of the ‘M.S. Dhoni’ star.

Speaking at an Indian news channel, Banerjee said, “When I read the news about Tunisha [Sharma], I felt very sad. Suddenly my old wounds became fresh.”

“Being a father, I can understand the condition of Tunisha’s mother right now.”

“To be honest, as much as I can understand Tunisha’s death, it seems like murder to me,” Banerjee alleged.

He explained, “In the last few years, all murders are being given the form of suicide. Something similar happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. When I was talking to my wife, both of us were crying that again a mother has lost her innocent 20-year-old daughter. Her grief seems like our own.”

“If someone commits suicide intentionally, he makes sure that he leaves behind a note or letter so that other people do not suffer. This is a 100 percent murder case,” the aggrieved father concluded.

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma, 20, committed suicide by hanging herself in the makeup room of co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan on December 24, days after their breakup. Khan was charged with abetment of suicide upon the complaint of Sharma’s mother and was taken into custody. It should be mentioned here that Pratyusha Banerjee also died by suicide in 2016 when she was 24.

