Sushmita Sen gets back on ramp – days after heart attack

Days after suffering a heart attack, former Bollywood actor and Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is back on the ramp at fashion week.

Sen turned showstopper for Indian couturier Anushree Reddy and walked the ramp on day 3 of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The clip shared by the official Instagram handle of the show sees Sen in a dull yellow lehenga by the designer paired with some delicate jewellery.

She walked towards the end of the ramp with utmost grace and handed over a flower bouquet she carried, to one of the paparazzi, while ‘Tu Jhoom’ – the ‘Coke Studio’ hit by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal – played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Apart from the loud cheers and claps from the live audience, the diva was hailed by social users for her grace and courage.

Reacting to the Instagram video, a fan wrote, “Never fail to impress, this lady and her aura.. Just unbelievable,” while another commented, “After been through so much she is walking the ramp.” A third Instagrammer noted, “She is grace… she is celebration of life… she is celebration of love, kindness… She holds the best smile and the ability to spread it to each and every soul in the room and beyond.. She is Shakti… true Goddess!! Words are not enough.”

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen said earlier this month that she had suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty treatment.

“I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place,” the ‘Main Hoon Na’ star had penned in a lengthy post.

Satish Kaushik death: Police recover suspicious medicines from farmhouse

Sharing a health update later, the pageant winner confirmed that she is doing better and had started light movements to speed up her journey of recovery.

Comments