‘Bad influence on kids’: Sushmita Sen recalls the ’90s tag

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor, Sushmita Sen revealed she was kept away from magazine covers for speaking her mind, as she was tagged as a ‘bad influence’ on kids.

Always challenging the odds, Sushmita Sen is one of the few stars from India who is never afraid to speak her mind, despite the rejections and struggles she went through during the early days in the industry for being this badass woman.

Speaking about the repercussions of being this bold and unapologetic, Sen said in a new interview, “There were [repercussions] in the ’90s because back then, it was a much more closeted society. So for you to speak your mind and to say anything that you believed in was like, ‘Phew! She is a bad influence, don’t get her in front of our kids and everyone else’.”

The former beauty queen divulged that even magazines were asked not to put her on a cover page.

“I thought ‘If you take away my freedom to express myself, what freedom do I really have?’ So am I going to scare away from speaking my mind or am I just going to learn it how to say it better, say it nicer? Which I did learn because I think I didn’t have that tact before,” she added.

Concluding her statement, Sen credited social media for the world today which is far more accepting as everyone has a voice. “There is still that ‘haww’ element,’ but it is not as bad as the ’90s,” shared the Bollywood celebrity.

On the work front, Sen returned to the screens with her latest biographical web series ‘Taali’ about Transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

