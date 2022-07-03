Sushmita Sen recalls being publicly humiliated by Mahesh Bhatt

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen said director Mahesh Bhatt humiliated her in front of her debut movie’s entire production team.

The Dhadkhan star, in a conversation with fellow celebrity Twinkle Khanna, said she was told she could not act when she was working on her debut film Dastak. The actor said Mahesh Bhatt’s team contacted her when she was in the United States.

“I was in LA (Los Angeles) when I came down to India to visit my family when I got a call from Mahesh Bhatt’s office,” she said. “I was like, ‘Director Mahesh Bhatt?’ because nobody ever called me for anything. He called and said let’s just meet for a cup of coffee. He met and said ‘what I want is I want you to play Sushmita Sen in a movie’.”

Sushmita Sen said she was publically attacked when she could not shoot a scene properly.

“I am doing this mahurat shot jaha pe I pull out my earring and throw it at somebody. I am doing it so bad I can’t even begin to tell you. Yeah, he’s a fabulous director I will tell you that… He broke his inhibitions in front of 40 media people, and 20 production guys, publicly attacking me,” she said.

The veteran actor recalled telling Mahesh Bhatt of telling him that she cannot act. to which he responded with “kya leke aaye ho (what have you brought)? Playing Miss Universe like this on camera? She can’t act to save her life.”

The actor said his remarks infuriated her before walking off the set and telling him off for speaking that way. She said it was the exact emotion he needed out of her for the scene and told her to go there and do it.

