‘We have been together for 6 years…’: Sushmita Sen’s rumoured beau reacts after she calls herself ‘single’

Indian model and rumoured boyfriend of Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl has hinted at their relationship after she claimed that she is single.

A day after Bollywood diva and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen denied dating rumours with Rohman Shawl and claimed that she has no man in her life, the latter said that he shares a special bond with her and they have been together for years.

In a new conversation with an Indian entertainment outlet, Shawl revealed their relationship status and said, “Voh toh 6 saal se saath mein hai. Isme naya kya hai (We have been together for six years. What’s new to this)?”

“We have always been friends and that will always continue. We share something special and that is visible also,” he added.

This development came a day after the ‘Aarya’ star said on the debut episode of Rhea Chakraborty’s new chat show, ‘Chapter 2’, that she has been single for over two years. “I have no man in my life. I’ve been single for a while. It has been almost two years since I have been single,” she said.

“To be precise since 2021… I am not in a relationship,” Sen confirmed.

Upon being asked if she is interested in anyone, she maintained, “I am not even interested in anyone at the moment. It is lovely to take a break because I was in a relationship for almost five years. And that was a long time.”

Notably, Sen and Shawl started dating in 2018 after they met through Instagram, however, the couple confirmed their split in December 2021. She was then rumoured to have had a brief affair with businessman and IPL founder Lalit Modi last year before it was reported that Shawl and she had rekindled their relationship.