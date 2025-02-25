‘I want to get married but…’: Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen spilt her wedding plans, admitting that she does want to get married but is waiting for the right man.

During her latest Instagram live session on Monday, Sushmita Sen got candid about her personal life and opened up on her wedding plans, teasing that it ‘may happen tomorrow or would not happen anytime soon or maybe for a lifetime’.

It happened so when the former beauty queen shared that she recently attended her niece’s beautiful wedding in Jaipur, to which a fan asked Sen about her wedding plans. Responding to the query, the ‘Aarya’ actor said, “I want to get married as well but milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layak. Aise thodi hoti hai shaadi (There should be someone worthy of marriage, right? Marriage doesn’t just happen like that).”

She continued, “Kehte hai na, bohot romantic way mein, toh dil ka rishta hota hai. Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye na. Shaadi bhi kar lenge (As they say in a very romantic way, it’s a bond of the heart. The feeling should reach the heart, right? Then I’ll get married too).”

It is pertinent to note here that Sushmita Sen, who was in a relationship with Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda back in the day, started dating supermodel Rohman Shawl in 2018 after they met through Instagram. The couple confirmed their split in 2021.

She was then in a brief affair with businessman and IPL founder Lalit Modi in 2023 before it was speculated that Sen and Shawl had rekindled their relationship.

However, in an interview last year, Sen insisted that she had been single since 2021. “It has been almost two years since I have been single and have no man in my life,” she had said. “To be precise since 2021… I am not in a relationship.”

