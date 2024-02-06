23.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Sushmita Sen spills marriage plans amid reconciliation with boyfriend

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Amid the recent buzz of patch-up between former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl, the Bollywood diva has shared if the marriage is on the cards for the two.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

In a new interview with an Indian entertainment channel, Sushmita Sen breaks the silence on her marriage plans with Shawl, amid their rekindled romance, and said, “I know the whole world thinks I should give a damn about, at this stage at least, settling down. [But] I don’t give a damn about it.”

She continued, “Important to mention it’s only because I love and respect the institution of marriage. I do, very much. And I have the blessing of knowing some incredible people, who are one of the most beautiful couples I know. But I’m a big believer of companionship, dosti (friendship).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

“And if that exists, things can happen. But that respect and dosti is very, very important. And freedom, very very important. So I give a damn about freedom,” Sen stressed.

Pertinent to note here that Sushmita Sen started dating model Rohman Shawl in 2018 after they met through Instagram, however, the couple confirmed their split in 2021.

The Bollywood diva was then in a brief affair with businessman Lalit Modi before Sen and Shawl rekindled their relationship sometime last year and were spotted at multiple parties and events together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sen last won acclaim for her performance in the third season of ‘Aarya’, which premiered on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar in November last year.

‘Bad influence on kids’: Sushmita Sen recalls the ’90s tag

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.