Sushmita Sen spills marriage plans amid reconciliation with boyfriend

Amid the recent buzz of patch-up between former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl, the Bollywood diva has shared if the marriage is on the cards for the two.

In a new interview with an Indian entertainment channel, Sushmita Sen breaks the silence on her marriage plans with Shawl, amid their rekindled romance, and said, “I know the whole world thinks I should give a damn about, at this stage at least, settling down. [But] I don’t give a damn about it.”

She continued, “Important to mention it’s only because I love and respect the institution of marriage. I do, very much. And I have the blessing of knowing some incredible people, who are one of the most beautiful couples I know. But I’m a big believer of companionship, dosti (friendship).”

“And if that exists, things can happen. But that respect and dosti is very, very important. And freedom, very very important. So I give a damn about freedom,” Sen stressed.

Pertinent to note here that Sushmita Sen started dating model Rohman Shawl in 2018 after they met through Instagram, however, the couple confirmed their split in 2021.

The Bollywood diva was then in a brief affair with businessman Lalit Modi before Sen and Shawl rekindled their relationship sometime last year and were spotted at multiple parties and events together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sen last won acclaim for her performance in the third season of ‘Aarya’, which premiered on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar in November last year.

