Suspect arrested for harassing woman in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a harassment case in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to police, the incident occurred a few days ago in Korangi No. 6, Sector 51-B, where a motorcyclist harassed a woman in a public place.

Police from Awami Colony Police Station said the suspect, identified as Muhammad Danish, was arrested during a targeted operation. Officials described him as “clever and evasive,” adding that he had changed his appearance, including his beard and facial look, to avoid identification.

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, prompting police action. Authorities also used CCTV footage to trace and locate the suspect.

However, officials noted that no formal complaint has yet been lodged regarding the incident. Police said a case will be registered once a complaint is received, after which legal proceedings will begin.

Read More: VIDEO: Another case of woman harassment surfaces in Karachi

Earlier in October 2023, the local police arrested a principal of a private school located in Karachi’s Saudabad for allegedly harassing the female students.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, the accused principal identified as Azam was allegedly harassing the female students of class 10.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the father of one of the students who became the victim of the principal’s harassment, the police swiftly took action and arrested the principal.