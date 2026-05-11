KARACHI: Sachal police have arrested a suspect involved in the killing of a man who was travelling to attend his minor daughter’s funeral.

Police said the main suspect, identified as Sohaib Rehman, was arrested in an injured condition after an encounter. A pistol and a mobile phone were also recovered from his possession.

Following the incident, SSP East suspended the in-charge of the Abbas Town checkpoint, Jaffer, over alleged negligence.

According to police, the incident took place near the Super Highway (Punjab Bus Adda) in the early hours of Saturday.

Investigators said that two armed suspects attempted to snatch valuables from two brothers who were waiting for a coach to travel to their hometown in Ghotki. During the robbery attempt, the suspects opened fire after the victims resisted.

Read More: Father, travelling to daughter’s funeral, shot dead in Karachi robbery

As a result, Mansoor Ahmed was killed on the spot, while his brother Rashid Ali sustained injuries.

In a statement to the media, injured Rashid Ali said they had reached the bus terminal to travel to their village following the death of Mansoor Ahmed’s young daughter. He said they were sitting under a bridge waiting for their coach when the suspects arrived. A scuffle broke out after they resisted the robbery, following which the suspects opened fire and fled on a motorcycle.