Karachi police have arrested a suspect after a foreign woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted inside an apartment in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

According to details, the incident took place in Defense Phase 6, a posh area of ​​Karachi, where the obscene youth allegedly tried to rape a foreign woman in a flat.

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The police of the concerned police station have arrested the accused named Mehmood after registering a case on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The victim said that the incident took place on the night of July 17, when the accused came to drop her off at home. After allowing the accused to come inside the house, he tried to rape her, escaped on resisting and shouting.

Police say that when the accused came back to the apartment to take back his mobile phone, the woman shouted, after which he fled again.

According to the police, after conducting a medical examination of the victim, samples have been obtained for forensic evidence.

Read more: Key Suspect “Boss” arrested in foreign women abduction and rape case

Earlier, Lahore police arrested a key suspect known as “Boss” in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of two foreign women in DHA Lahore.

According to police officials, all four suspects named in the First Information Report (FIR) were apprehended.

Meanwhile, a medical examination confirmed that one of the women was sexually assaulted. The report states that three of the suspects assaulted the victim.

DNA samples collected from both the victims and all four suspects have been sent to the laboratory for forensic analysis.

Sources revealed that the suspects had unlawfully transferred $19,000 from the women. It was also disclosed that the suspects had previously invested approximately $400,000 to $500,000 in cryptocurrency ventures alongside the victims.