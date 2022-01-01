Suspect in Karachi social activist murder case sent to jail

KARACHI: A Karachi court on Saturday sent a man accused of killing social activist Saba Aslam in the New Karachi area to jail on judicial remand, ARY News reported.

The police produced suspect Ghazanfar before the court on completion of his physical remand.

The court sent the suspect to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed the investigation officer to submit the challan in court in next hearing.

The local then adjourned the hearing till January 6.

According to the police, 25-year-old Saba Aslam was stabbed to death outside her house in Sector 5-J of New Karachi on Dec 14. They said the knife the suspect used in the crime has been recovered from his possession.

The suspect in a statement to the police revealed that he didn’t like the girl’s social work and praise she earned for her work in the area.

He said he was jealous of her gaining popularity and therefore, orchestrated her murder.

According to an FIR, the girl was stabbed to death near Monotechnical College in New Karachi. Eyewitnesses told the police that the woman was allegedly murdered by her neighbour, Ghazanfar, who managed to flee the crime scene.

