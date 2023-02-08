Suspect in rape, murder of 8-year-old girl arrested

KARACHI: The alleged murderer and rapist of an eight-year-old girl in Karachi’s Quaidabad area was arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The arrested man was identified as Abdul Rehman who allegedly raped and killed an eight-year-old girl in the vicinity of Karachi’s Quaidabad police station after which a special team was assigned to investigate the incident.

On the information provided by the accused’s accomplice, a Karachi police team left for KP to arrest the culprit. After two and half months, the police arrested the accused from the Oghi Hazara district of Mansehra today.

Earlier this week, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four men in Karachi’s Baldia town area.

The 15-year-old victim was kidnapped outside her grandmother’s house. The accused kidnapper was later identified as Sajid alias Jojo.

In a first information report (FIR) registered at Baldia Town police station, the 15-year-old victim said she was abducted by Sajid outside her grandmother’s house and took her to an unknown location.

She added that the culprit with his three friends ‘gang-raped’ her and fled after throwing her in an unconscious condition.

After the medical examination, the police surgeon confirmed the gang rape. Police arrested the accused after recording the statement of the victim girl and started an investigation.

