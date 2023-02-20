Suspect involved in SHO killing arrested

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in the killing of former SHO Rahim Khan during a shootout in Ferozabad area in September 2020, ARY News reported on Monday.

The suspect was arrested by a raiding team of Korangi Industrial Area police. The raiding team also recovered a hand grenade and 30-bore pistol from his possession.

The accused along with his accomplices used to snatch brand-new vehicles and supply them to interior Sindh. On September 25 – 2020, they snatched a vehicle from the Ferozabad area and later an SHO Rahim Khan was martyred in a police shootout.

One of the suspect’s accomplices namely Wahid Bukhsh had been killed in an encounter that took place at Shahrea Faisal. The accused had also murdered two persons on suspicion of giving information to the police after Bukhsh’s killing.

The suspect’s gang had allegedly murdered Jaffer Hussain and his wife at apartments in the Gulistan-e-Johar area in May 2021.

In another raid today, Special Investigations Unit (SIU) officials arrested three alleged street criminals during a search operation in Karachi’s Orangi Town area.

The three suspects were affiliated with a gang involved in mugging bids, snatching motorcycles, and looting mobile phones from the citizens of the metropolis.

The police team recovered arms and looted items from the possession of the criminals, while further interrogation is underway to detain the other gang members.

