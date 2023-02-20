SIU officials nab three ‘street criminals’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Special Investigations Unit (SIU) officials arrested three alleged street criminals during a search operation in Karachi’s Orangi Town area, ARY News reported on Monday.

The three suspects were affiliated with a gang involved in mugging bids, snatching motorcycles, and looting mobile phones from the citizens of the metropolis.

The police team recovered arms and looted items from the possession of the criminals, while further interrogation is underway to detain the other gang members.

READ: RANGERS, POLICE CONDUCT SEARCH OPERATION IN KARACHI

Earlier in the week, Gulberg police arrested 10 suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in Karachi’s Moosa Colony neighbourhood.

The house-to-house search and combing operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Gulberg in which the police officials detained at least 10 individuals over the suspect.

The detained persons were transferred to the police station to ascertain their criminal records.

During the operation, the police officials recovered weapons, drugs, and stolen motorcycles from the possession of the accused.

