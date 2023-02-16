Karachi police arrest 10 suspects in combing operation

KARACHI: Gulberg police arrested 10 suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in Karachi’s Moosa Colony, ARY News reported on Thursday

The house-to-house search and combing operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Gulberg in which the police officials detained at least 10 individuals over the suspect.

The detained persons were transferred to the police station to ascertain their criminal records.

READ: RANGERS, POLICE CONDUCT SEARCH OPERATION IN KARACHI

During the operation, the police officials recovered weapons, drugs, and stolen motorcycles from the possession of the accused.

Last year, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) including the police force conducted a joint combing operation in the Pirabad Qasba Colony Sector A area of Karachi.

The combing operation was conducted by the West District police force and personnel from other law enforcement agencies.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) West said that the combing and search operation led by SP Orangi Division was conducted in targeted areas to arrest the culprits involved in the killing incident. Entrance and exit routes of the targeted areas were sealed by Rangers personnel, he added.

He said that the residences of the suspected persons are being searched and a verification process was also carried out during the op.

Comments