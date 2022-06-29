LEAs conduct combing operation in Karachi’s Qasba Colony

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) including police force conducted a combing operation in Pirabad Qasba Colony Sector A area of Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The combing operation was conducted by West District police force and personnel from other law enforcement agencies.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) West said that the combing and search operation led by SP Orangi Division was conducted in targeted areas to arrest the culprits involved in the killing incident. Entrance and exit routes of the targeted areas were sealed by Rangers personnel, he added.

He said that the residences of the suspected persons are being searched and a verification process was also carried out during the op.

On June 27, at least two persons were killed and one other sustained injuries in Karachi’s Qasba Colony after unidentified assailants opened fire at the demonstrators protesting against the illegal killing of a youth.

Police told the media that two protestors were killed and another got injured in Qasba Colony when they were protesting with the body of a seminary student who had been killed by citizens’ torture yesterday.

The family told the media that the citizens murdered their son after subjecting him to brutal torture after being misunderstood as a dacoit.

In a separate raid conducted by Rangers and police, two suspects have been arrested by the law enforcers who were allegedly involved in more than 60 incidents of street crimes.

The suspects were identified as Mudassir Younus and Shakir. The suspected street criminals have been arrested with the help of CCTV footage. The alleged criminals were caught on camera during a robbery in Defence Phase I.

The Rangers spokesperson said that arms and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

