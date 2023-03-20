Suspect rounded up by PTI workers outside Imran Khan’s residence

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Monday claimed to have rounded up a ‘suspect’ outside former prime minister Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, ARY News reported.

As per details, the man nabbed by the PTI workers was filming the area. His details and mobile phone are being checked by the PTI workers.

It may be noted that the PTI chairman Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt in the Wazirabad rally, last year, and after that threats had been issued by the Interior Ministry for another possible attack on him.

The former premier who is facing around 100 cases has been asking for a video link hearing of the case due to security threats.

The police force is likely to conduct another ‘grand operation’ at residence of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore’s Zaman Park, said sources.

Sources told ARY News that the police have started preparations to conduct another ‘grand operation’ at Imran Khan’s residence. The operation will be carried out under the cases registered last day.

