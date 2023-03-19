Police likely to conduct ‘grand operation’ at Imran Khan’s residence

LAHORE: The police force is likely to conduct another ‘grand operation’ at residence of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore’s Zaman Park, ARY News reported on Sunday night, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the police have started preparations to conduct another ‘grand operation’ at Imran Khan’s residence. The operation will be carried out under the cases registered last day.

The police force is likely to conduct operation in ‘early morning’ as personnel of various divisions has been instructed to reach stations at 03:00 am. The law enforcers have also started rounding up containers, sources added.

Sources, quoting the wireless message, claimed that officers and personnel who failed to arrive by 03:00 am should consider themselves suspended.

Imran Khan’s arrest warrants suspended

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Islamabad cancelled the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, issued in Toshakhana case, and adjourned the hearing till March 30.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal adjourned the hearing till March 30 and sought arguments in the next hearing about the admissibility of the case.

The court also ordered the PTI chief to ensure his presence in the next hearing.

During the hearing, Judge Zafar Iqbal permitted Imran Khan to mark his attendance from the car outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex in the Toshakhana case.

As PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his motorcade reached outside the Judicial Complex, the Islamabad police alleged party workers had pelted stones at them.

Later, the Additional Sessions Judge decided to mark Imran Khan’s attendance at the gate of the judicial complex, and allow him to return.

Zaman Park Raid

A day earlier, the Punjab police raided Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

As per details, the police have arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable was also injured in retaliation from the PTI workers. Heavy infantry of anti-encroachment squad and police took part in the operation.

The police closed the road leading to Imran Khan’s residence from Sundar Das Road for traffic and uprooted the tents from the road.

In a statement, the police officials said that PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence was raided after Anti-terrorism Court administrative judge issued a search warrant.

Police claimed they arrived at Zaman Park with a search warrant. Despite the search, warrant police were not allowed to search that’s why the police personnel had to enter Zaman Park.

They further added that a lady officer was leading when the police personnel were entering PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence.

