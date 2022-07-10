‘Suspect’ shot dead by Dolphin Force in Lahore

LAHORE: A young ‘suspect’ was shot dead by Dolphin Force personnel in Shad Bagh area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson of operations wing, two Dolphin Force personnel saw a suspicious vehicle and hailed it to stop, instead, the suspect started firing on the cops.

The spokesperson said during the exchange of fire, the young man was shot dead. Later, the residents of the Khokhar village thrashed the Dolphin Force personnel, resulting in severe injuries.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police reached the site and shifted the deceased young man to a hospital. Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Operations Sohail Chaudhry has taken notice of the issue and sought a report from Superintendent of Police (SP) City.

Earlier in June, an alleged robber was shot dead by a police guard at Nagan Chowrangi of Karachi. A police guard killed an alleged robber at Nagan Chowrangi, while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

Comments