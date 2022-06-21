Karachi: Suspected robber shot dead by police guard

KARACHI: An alleged robber was shot dead by a police guard at Nagan Chowrangi of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a police guard killed an alleged robber at Nagan Chowrangi, while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered a weapon from the alleged robber. In a video acquired by ARY News, a policeman can be seen standing on the hand of a deceased robber.

Earlier in June, three robbers were killed in a police encounter in Orangi Town area of Karachi, while a policeman was injured.

According to ARY News, police spotted three robbers in Orangi town’s 11:30 area when they were looking for their next target. The robbers opened fire at the police when they saw them chasing them, and the police fired back, killing the three robbers.

Comments