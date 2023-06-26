Suspect who abandoned girl’s body at Jinnah hospital arrested

KARACHI: Main Suspect who abandoned the girl’s body at Jinnah Hospital Karachi has been arrested, ART News reported.

As per details, DIG South Irfan Baloch said that suspect Jibran aka Jimmy and Sehrish abandoned the body of the Tiktok girl at Jinnah Hospital Karachi and fled from there.

He said that search operation for the woman suspect is underway and the arrested suspect Jimmy is being investigated.

Furthermore, the DIG South Irfan Baloch said that the FIR of the case will be registered on her father’s complaint.

Earlier, the investigation officer revealed that the young girl was dropped – in the private gathering at the Bangalow located at DHA phase 1, Street 32, Saba Street – by a person named Nadeem along with four other girls last night. However, the ‘owner’ of the bungalow – Tariq – vacated the bungalow and fled after the incident.

SSP South expressed that the police department vowed to bring this case to a logical conclusion and hold all responsible parties accountable.

As per hospital sources, the preliminary investigation revealed that the girl’s condition deteriorated due to an overdose of drugs, but the post-mortem showed no evidence of drug overdose or violence.

It is worth mentioning here that some individuals left Ayesha – a TikToker girl’s body – at Jinnah Hospital on Friday and fled in a white car. The suspects left the vehicle at the corner of Saba Street, a few yards away from the bungalow.