Suspect who injured cops in Karachi killed in police shootout

KARACHI: A suspect who injured three cops including a station house officer (SHO) was gunned down in a joint action by police and Rangers in Karachi after he holed up in his house for two hours, ARY NEWS reported.

The police said that the suspect opened fire on a police team in Moeenabad area of Landhi, injuring SHO Shrafi Goth and two other cops after an alleged heated argument between the two sides.

The suspect escaped from the crime scene and police later raided his house, where he resisted the police’s attempt to arrest him.

“The suspect holed up in his house and opened fire on the raiding team after police cordoned off his home,” they said and added, “the authorities found it difficult to arrest him owing to presence of women in the house.”

The police later summoned its additional personnel led by SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur besides also seeking support from Rangers. The suspect continued to resist the arrest for two hours and later died in the gunfight, the police said and added that the body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police claimed to have recovered a weapon and ammunition from his possession.

