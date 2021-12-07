One of suspected killers of Jamal Khashoggi held in France

One of the suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested at the Roissy airport near Paris on Tuesday as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh, French RTL radio reported.

RTL said the person arrested was a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia who is believed to have been involved in the killing of Kashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

A French police source also told Reuters that extradition proceedings to Turkey were set to begin.

This is a developing story…