Suspects abandon body of minor boy at Karachi Hospital

KARACHI: Individuals in a vehicle abandoned the lifeless body of a minor boy outside the emergency department of Jinnah Hospital in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the eyewitnesses, there were two individuals in the car, who allegedly left the body of a six-year-old boy outside the emergency department of Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital.

The driver, while escaping from the scene, also ran over the security guard of the hospital in nervousness.

Meanwhile, the assault marks on the face of the child are clearly visible, however, after receiving the information about the incident, the local police reached the spot for investigation.

The CCTV footage will also be examined by the police to apprehend the suspects.

Earlier in June this year, the images of individuals abandoning a girl’s body at Jinnah Hospital have emerged.

A CCTV footage from the Karachi’s Jinnah hospital was emerged after which the investigation authorities obtained images of the girl and boy – identified as Jibran and Sehrish – who abandoned a teenager girl’s body at the hospital and flee.

In the CCTV footage, Jibran and Sehrish can be seen arrived outside the emergency of Jinnah Hospital at 7:28 AM in a white car. The police stated that upon initial examination by doctors, it was discovered that the girl had already been dead.

Police sources have stated that further details may be revealed after the medical examination of the body. However, the police have initiated a search for the fugitives.