Suspects in Jazlan murder case have fled abroad, police tell court

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed that they have information that the key suspects in Jazlan murder case have fled the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The revelation was made by a police officer who presented a co-accused, Hasnain, and the father of the key suspect, Faiz, before a session court.

The investigation officer during the proceedings sought an extension in physical remand of the suspects, saying that they have to probe them to arrest other suspects in the case.

“We have information that key suspects have fled the country,” the IO said as the court granted an extension in the remand by two days.

The IO was further directed by the court to submit a progress report on the matter in the next hearing besides also apprehending the remaining suspects.

Jazlan, a 17-year-old orphan, was killed in a private housing society near Karachi’s Super Highway over stopping some boys of his age from racing their bikes.

According to police, Jazlan was driving his car while a teenage suspect Hasnain along with his friend was riding a motorbike in a ‘zigzag’ way in the society after which Hasnain called his elder brother and some other friends, who came and opened fire on poor Jazlan.

Read More: Karachi: Jazlan murder case registered at Gadap police station

The youngster suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to a Hospital, where he died during treatment. The deceased’s father told ARY News that Jazlan was doing ICMA, he loved music and also knew how to play guitar and piano.

He added that they celebrated Jazlan’s birthday a few days ago when the boy also went to his father’s grave.

Comments