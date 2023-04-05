Suspects involved in robbery at Waseem Akhtar’s house arrested

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested three suspects for allegedly committing a robbery at Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Waseem Akhtar’s house, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police said that they arrested a housemaid, her husband and a former cop namely Ataullah for the robbery at Waseem Akhtar’s house. Police detailed that the housemaid used to inform the former cop Ataullah regarding the cash and other valuables present at Akhtar’s house.

The police team also recovered the stolen jewellery worth Rs15 million from the possession of the accused. The robbery took place a month ago and the accused were arrested with the help of call data records.

The stolen jewellery included 18 bangles of 3 tolas, two earrings, three rings and a diamond ring. For the recovery of remaining jewellery items, police conducted raids in rural Sindh areas.

Police added that they also traced the crime records of the former cop.

