Swara Bhasker talks about her fears before marrying Fahad

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker opened up on the fears she had in her heart before marrying her husband, political activist Fahad Ahmad last year.

In a new couple interview with fellow actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol, Swara Bhasker revealed that she had several fears before marrying her Muslim husband Fahad Ahmad but one of them was whether she would be invited to Bollywood parties anymore.

“I did not trust myself at all,” she said. “I always trusted the wrong people, who mostly let me down. There was also an age difference. I just thought it was not possible. It was just too much.”

“And it was really shocking for me, because I am not someone who would care about ‘Log kya kahenge (What would people say)’, but I was so terrified of what my parents and friends would say if I got married,” she shared.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor added, “The most shocking thing is that I thought ki agar hum saath ho jaaye toh mujhe ‘Bollywood parties’ mein nahi bulayenge, ya Bollywood Diwali parties mein nahi bulayenge (that if we end up together, I would not be invited to Bollywood parties… their Diwali parties). This was actually what was coming into my mind, and I couldn’t understand why.”

“It was shocking for me because I don’t filter my words, I don’t care about other people’s reactions, I am quite a frank person. So that was very humbling for me. I told myself internally not to deny it. ‘It’s okay, you are feeling this, feel it,'” Bhasker detailed.

It is to be noted here that Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad tied the knot in February last year, followed by full-fledged wedding festivities the following month.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in September 2023.