Swara Bhasker slams trolls over her ‘conservative’ wardrobe criticism

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker blasts trolls who criticised her ‘conservative’ wardrobe choices after getting married to politician Fahad Ahmad.

Actor Swara Bhasker, known for being vocal about her opinions and not allowing people to comment on her personal life, has once again called out keyboard warriors for their judgement on her wardrobe choices after marriage to NCP leader Fahad Ahmad, contrasting to her previous image of a Bollywood diva.

She reposted a meme on herself, which sees two pictures of Bhasker, one from her recent meeting with Maulana Sajjad Nomani, along with her husband Ahmad, where she is dressed in a simple Shalwar Kurta with a dupatta on her head, while another image is from her acting days, depicting the change in the celebrity before and after the marriage.

In her response, the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor shared more post-marriage pictures of herself, dressed in Western outfits including an off-shoulder gown. She noted, “I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post-marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!).. Here are more pics of me post-marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung.

“I’m sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol!” Bhasker added.

