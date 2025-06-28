Sand, gravel mining banned in Swat River after flash flood claims 11 lives

SWAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed an immediate ban on sand and gravel mining in the Swat River following Friday’s devastating flash flood, which swept away 17 tourists.

Rescue teams have recovered 11 bodies so far, while three individuals have been successfully rescued. Search operations are still underway to locate the remaining three missing tourists.

Provincial Minister for Livestock Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai announced the ban on sand and gravel excavation in the Swat River. He added that the government has also ordered a grand anti-encroachment operation targeting illegal structures along the riverbanks.

“An independent inquiry into the Swat tragedy is ongoing. So far, four officials have been suspended, and more action will be taken against those found guilty,” the minister stated.

The move comes amid mounting public pressure for accountability and preventive measures after the deadly incident.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government announced Rs1 million each as compensation for the families of deceased of Swat River flash floods tragedy.

Following the tragic drowning incident involving tourists in the Swat River, several government officials have been suspended over poor performance.

According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an inquiry committee has been formed at the CM’s orders to investigate the incident. The head of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team will lead the inquiry.