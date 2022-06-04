Swat forest fire claims four lives including women

SWAT: At least four people including three women were dead as fire erupted in Swat’s mountainous forest, Chaksair on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Rescue teams along with the locals of Chaksair are trying to control the fire and carrying out relief operations.

As per initial reports, four people including three women have been dead in the fire. The locals said initially fire broke out at four spots in Swat’s mountainous forest, Brekot, Charbagh Kot, Kabal Segram and Chaksair.

According to a local journalist of the area, the fire that erupted a week ago has been almost put under control.

بونیر ایلم کے پہاڑی پر لگے اگ کا اج ساتواں دن ہے @KPRescue1122 بونیر کے مطابق اگ پر تقریبا قابو پا لیا گیا ہے، لیکن علاقے کے لوگ شکایت کر رہے ہے کہ جب تک اگ لگانے والو کا پتا نہیں لگایا جاتا 1/2 pic.twitter.com/AQbXvEJ90G — Fazal Aziz Bunairee (@FazalAziz) June 4, 2022

Earlier, the forest fire that erupted in the Pine Forest in the Sherani area of Balochistan Pakistan was brought down.

Located at the juncture of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the wildfire started on the K-P side but due to strong winds, it spread to other areas, including Sherani and Musakhail.

