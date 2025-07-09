web analytics
PHC summons report on Swat tragedy within two weeks

Peshawar: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has released a 22-page written order regarding the petition filed in connection with the Swat tragedy, which occurred on 27 June and resulted in the loss of 17 precious lives in the Swat River, according to court records.

The court noted that the petitioner held the administration responsible for the unfortunate incident.

As per the written judgment, an inquiry committee has already been formed to investigate the incident.

The chairman of the inquiry committee appeared before the court and assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted and a report will be submitted.

The High Court directed that the inquiry be fair, transparent, and without discrimination, and instructed the committee to submit its findings within 14 days.

Read More: PHC summons top officials in Swat River flash flood case

In an earlier hearing on the incident, PHC Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah and Justice Faheem Wali summoned the Commissioners of Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and other relevant officials to appear in person.

The court expressed grave concern over the failure to rescue tourists in a timely manner when the water level in the Swat River rose suddenly.

“Seventeen lives were lost due to negligence. Why weren’t tourists rescued promptly? Why were safety jackets not provided using drones?” asked Chief Justice.

During the hearing, the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the court that an anti-encroachment operation has been initiated in Swat.

He also noted that while an air ambulance was available, it could not be utilised due to time constraints.

The Irrigation Department submitted a report stating that the river’s water level surged within a few hours and that prior alerts had been issued to relevant departments.

Chief Justice Atiq Shah criticized the lack of response to the government-issued warnings.

The court directed the authorities to submit a detailed report on the incident and adjourned the hearing till Thursday.

