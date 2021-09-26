Swat trembles with 4.3 magnitude earthquake

SWAT: An earthquake with an intensity of 4.3 on Richter Scale has Sunday hit the lands across Swat and its adjoining parts, ARY News reported quoting National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

There have not been any reports of losses, monetary of life, in the course of the quake that originated from the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The Richter Scale magnitude recorded the quake at 4.3 level and its depth into the ground to be 170 kilometers according to the NSMC measures.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Swat region and adjoining areas, National Seismic Monitoring Centre confirmed on Sep 12.

The moderate intensity tremors in the morning jolted Swat district and the outskirts, according to reports.

The reported depth of the quake, as NSMC says, was 150 kilometres while its originating center was Hindu Kash mountain range in Afghanistan. No casualty has been reported so far from the tremors.

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne

Key to note that earlier this week, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near Melbourne, Geoscience Australia said, one of the country’s biggest quakes on record, causing damage to buildings in the country’s second largest city and sending tremors throughout neighbouring states.

The quake’s epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield in the state of Victoria, about 200 km (124 miles) northeast of Melbourne, and was at a depth of 10 km (six miles). An aftershock was rated 4.0.

Images and video footage circulating on social media showed rubble blocking one of Melbourne’s main streets, while people in northern parts of the city said on social media they had lost power and others said they were evacuated from buildings.