Sweden announces reopening of visa services in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Sweden Monday announced the resumption of visa services in Islamabad following the Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Sweden, held in Stockholm on July 2nd.

The decision will facilitate Pakistanis seeking to visit Sweden for short stays, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release said.

Pakistan, it said welcomed this positive development, which reflected the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Effective from July 7th, Pakistani nationals can apply for a Schengen visa from within Pakistan for visits to Sweden of up to 90 days.

The Pakistani delegation to the Bilateral Consultations in Stockholm was led by the Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), while the Swedish side was headed by the Director General for Global Affairs from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is worth mentioning that, Pakistani citizens planning to visit Sweden in 2025 must meet strict financial documentation requirements to secure a short-term Sweden Schengen visa.

Among the most critical documents is a bank statement, which serves as proof that the applicant has sufficient funds to cover their stay in the Scandinavian country.

Sweden, known for its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and modern lifestyle, has become a top destination for global tourists. While citizens of some countries enjoy visa-free access, Pakistani nationals are required to obtain a Sweden Schengen visa for Pakistanis to explore the country for tourism, family visits, or business purposes.

According to the latest guidelines, applicants must submit a six-month bank statement showing consistent financial activity. The Swedish authorities require proof of at least 80 euros per day to cover daily expenses.

For a 90-day stay, this amounts to 7,200 euros. With the current exchange rate of 1 euro equaling Rs328.4 (as of June 19, 2025), applicants must demonstrate a minimum balance of approximately Rs2.4 million in their bank account.