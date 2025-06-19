Sweden Schengen visa: Financial requirements for Pakistani applicants

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani citizens planning to visit Sweden in 2025 must meet strict financial documentation requirements to secure a short-term Sweden Schengen visa.



Among the most critical documents is a bank statement, which serves as proof that the applicant has sufficient funds to cover their stay in the Scandinavian country.

Sweden, known for its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and modern lifestyle, has become a top destination for global tourists. While citizens of some countries enjoy visa-free access, Pakistani nationals are required to obtain a Sweden Schengen visa for Pakistanis to explore the country for tourism, family visits, or business purposes.

According to the latest guidelines, applicants must submit a six-month bank statement showing consistent financial activity. The Swedish authorities require proof of at least 80 euros per day to cover daily expenses. For a 90-day stay, this amounts to 7,200 euros. With the current exchange rate of 1 euro equaling Rs328.4 (as of June 19, 2025), applicants must demonstrate a minimum balance of approximately Rs2.4 million in their bank account.

The bank statement requirement for the Sweden Schengen visa is a key factor in the visa approval process. A strong financial profile significantly increases the chances of success, while insufficient funds may lead to rejection. The Swedish Embassy in Islamabad handles visa applications for citizens of Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as legal residents in Pakistan.

In addition to the bank statement, applicants must provide a valid passport, a completed visa application form, recent photographs, travel insurance, proof of accommodation, and a round-trip flight reservation. The Sweden Schengen visa typically allows a stay of up to 90 days within 180 days and is processed within 15 working days.

Travel experts advise applicants to ensure all documents are accurate and up to date. With Sweden’s growing popularity among Pakistani travellers, meeting the financial and procedural requirements is essential for a smooth visa process