Sweets’ renamed in India following ceasefire with Pakistan

JAIPUR: In the wake of the recent ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, a wave of Hindu nationalism has reportedly influenced cultural changes in India, including the renaming of traditional sweets.

According to Indian media reports, sweet shop owners in Jaipur, Rajasthan, have renamed popular sweets such as ‘Moti Pak’, ‘Aam Pak’, and ‘Gond Pak’ to ‘Moti Shree’, ‘Aam Shree’, and ‘Gond Shree’, respectively.

The change is aimed at removing the word ‘Pak’- a common suffix in Indian confections- which some now associate with Pakistan.

Shopkeepers stated that the renaming reflects the current national sentiment to show solidarity with Indian army following ‘Operation Sindoor’.

In a related development, local media report that several newborns in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district have been named ‘Sindoor’ as a tribute.

Pakistan on May 10 launched the military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ against India and targeted several strategic installations, after India showed aggression against Pakistan.

Seven sites in India were targeted, including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, and Gujarat air base. Rajasthan air base and Brahmos storage site.

The operation was launched in retaliation for Indian missile strikes that hit several locations inside the country.

India fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan late Friday, however, all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, military spokesman said.

Pakistan Air Force shot down five Indian aircrafts, including three Rafale jets in a decisive response to Indian misadventure.