Swiss football club cancel Kanye West concert

GENEVA – Swiss football club FC Basel said on Saturday they have cancelled ​a Kanye West concert, becoming the latest ‌European venue to stop or postpone the U.S. rapper’s performances amid a furore over his past antisemitic comments.

FC ​Basel, who are responsible for concerts and ​events that take place at their St. Jakob-Park ⁠ground, told Reuters that after a thorough ​review of the request for Kanye West to perform ​they decided against his performance going ahead.

“FCB received an enquiry and considered it. However, after thorough review, we have decided ​not to proceed with the project, as ​we cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform ‌for ⁠the artist in question within this context,” a club spokesperson told Reuters.

Swiss media reported that the concert had been due to take place in June.

A ​Polish stadium ​said on ⁠Friday it will cancel a Kanye West concert days after he postponed a show ​in France. Earlier this month, Britain blocked the ​48-year-old ⁠from travelling there to headline a festival.

The rapper, now known as Ye, in January apologised for his ⁠behaviour, ​which he attributed to untreated ​bipolar disorder, and renounced past expressions of admiration for Adolf ​Hitler.