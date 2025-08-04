Trump praises Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad

US President Donald Trump has showered praise on the American Eagle jeans ad, featuring Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney.

The Hollywood actor and the clothing brand faced social media’s ire over what was dubbed racial undertones and promoting eugenics with the wordplay around ‘jeans/genes’.

Critics were of the view that the phrase in the ad backed the racist belief that the human race can be improved genetically by selective breeding.

While Sydney Sweeney has not publicly addressed the controversy, American Eagle clarified that the ad was only about jeans.

“Her jeans. Her story,” the clothing brand wrote in an Instagram post.

It continued, “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Following her controversial ad, several reports emerged that the Hollywood actor was a registered Republican.

Read more: American Eagle finally addresses Sydney Sweeney’s ‘good jeans’ ad controversy

During a chat with the reporters in Pennsylvania on Sunday, US President Donald Trump was asked about his views on the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad and her reported political leanings.

“She’s a registered Republican?” Trump asked. “Now I love her ad.”

While US media outlets reported that the ‘Euphoria’ star has been registered with the Republican Party since June 2024, the 27-year-old has neither endorsed nor supported Trump publicly.

“Is that right? Is Sydney Sweeney…,” Trump continued. “You’d be surprised how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.”

The US president went on to back the Hollywood actor amid the controversy around her appearance in the American Eagle ad.

“If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” Trump said.