American Eagle finally addresses Sydney Sweeney’s ‘great jeans’ ad controversy

Clothing brand American Eagle has finally responded to the backlash towards their latest campaign, featuring Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney.

Days after the latest ‘great jeans’ campaign of American Eagle, starring Sydney Sweeney, was unveiled last week, calling for an online firestorm and social media ire for its racial undertones, the clothing giant has finally addressed the controversy that erupted with the tagline, coupled with the ‘Euphoria’ star’s blue eyes and blonde hair.

After being accused of promoting eugenics with the wordplay around ‘jeans/genes’, American Eagle has clarified on Instagram, “‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.”

“We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,” the brand stated on Friday. “Great jeans look good on everyone.”

For the uninitiated, the campaign, featuring Sweeney and her German shepherd Sully Bear, was unveiled on July 23, with her saying in one of the videos, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My genes are blue.”

Ever since the videos were out, social users accused the brand of promoting ‘white supremacy’ and ‘eugenics’ through the campaign.

