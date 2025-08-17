Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Americana’ bombs at box office amid American Eagle controversy

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Americana’ opened to a disastrous start at the box office after controversy over her American Eagle Ad.

Directed by Tony Tost, the film co-stars Sweeney with Paul Walter Hauser, Eric Dane and singer Halsey.

‘Americana’ debuted in 1,123 theatres across the US on July 15, and collected just $500,000 for a sixteenth-place finish, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the dismal box office opening, Lionsgate maintained that the film was not a disappointment, financial or otherwise.

The crime-heist movie film arrived in cinemas amid the controversy surrounding the American Eagle Ad, featuring Sydney Sweeney.

The Ad, released on July 23, triggered a media firestorm after the apparel company included the “Sydney Has Great Jeans” line in the campaign.

Several social media users suggested that the comments in the American Eagle Ad promoted eugenics since Sydney Sweeney was white.

The criticism on the Hollywood actor intensified after reports emerged that she was a registered Republican in Florida.

Following the reports, US President Donald Trump joined the debate, saying, “If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

It is worth noting here that the Hollywood actor was heckled at the film’s premiere over her American Eagle Ad earlier this month.

US media outlets reported that a woman called the actor names as soon as she arrived at the event in Los Angeles.

As she stepped out of her vehicle and went towards the theatre, a woman shouted, “Stop the ad, that is being racist!”

Currently running in theatres, ‘Americana’ sees Sweeney playing an aspiring country singer and South Dakota waitress called Penny Jo Poplin.