Sydney Sweeney gets heckled at ‘Americana’ premiere

Actor Sydney Sweeney was reportedly heckled at the ‘Americana’ premiere on Monday over her American Eagle ad.

According to a report by TMZ, a woman called the actor names as soon as she arrived at the event in Los Angeles.

As she stepped out of her vehicle and went towards the theatre, a woman shouted, “Stop the ad, that is being racist!”

However, the publication reported that Sydney Sweeney remained unbothered and entered the theatres without responding to the heckling.

The incident reportedly stemmed from her controversial appearance in the American Eagle jeans ad.

Several took notice of the phrase, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour,” calling them Nazi-like eugenics and racist.

While the ‘Americana’ star has yet to respond to the backlash, American Eagle has clarified that the ad was only about the jeans.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, ‘Americana.’

The film, scheduled to release on August 15, sees Sydney Sweeney playing an aspiring country singer and South Dakota waitress called Penny Jo Poplin.

Cast members of the crime thriller also include Halsey, Paul Walter Hauser, and Eric Dane.

It is worth noting here that US President Donald Trump has backed Sydney Sweeney’s ad after reports emerged that she was a registered Republican.

During a chat with the reporters on Sunday, Trump was asked about his views on the actor’s reported political leanings.

“She’s a registered Republican?” Trump asked. “Now I love her ad.”