Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Sydney Sweeney, the 28-year-old Euphoria star, has finally confirmed her relationship with music executive Scooter Braun, 44, on Instagram.

The couple, who met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy in June 2025, shared a series of sweet photos from the Stagecoach Music Festival in California, officially going public with their romance.

Sweeney’s post featured adorable moments with Braun, including them kissing, dancing, and singing karaoke together.

One photo showed Braun holding Sweeney on his shoulders as they enjoyed the music. She captioned the post, “cowboy kind of weekend”.

Braun also shared photos from the festival, writing, “Stagecoach delivered a lucky cowboy”. Sweeney playfully responded, “luckier cowgirl”.

The couple started dating in September 2025, and sources say they’re in a committed relationship.

This is Sweeney’s first major relationship since her breakup with Jonathan Davino in March 2025, while Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen, with whom he has three kids.