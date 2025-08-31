Sydney Sweeney biopic draws Novak’s criticism over “scandalous” label

Hollywood veteran actor, Kim Novak, has spoken out against the title of Scandalous!, the upcoming biopic about her relationship with Rat Pack star Sammy Davis Jr, which stars Sydney Sweeney in the lead role.

Kim, now 92, believes the film’s name misrepresents the nature of their romance. The biopic marks the directorial debut of Colman Domingo and casts Sydney Sweeney as Kim Novak alongside David Jonsson as Sammy Davis Jr. Novak.

Kim Novak who became a screen icon through Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, insists that her relationship with Davis should not be portrayed as scandalous.

She feels the title risks sensationalising events that were, in her eyes, rooted in genuine care and connection. Sydney Sweeney, who is also a producer on the project, will bring Novak’s story to a new generation of audiences.

The film is set to explore the pressures the pair faced under Hollywood’s glare and America’s racial divisions in the late 1950s. While the romance was cut short after studio bosses intervened, Novak has maintained that the bond was meaningful rather than controversial.

This latest project has attracted wide attention as Sydney Sweeney continues to take on high-profile roles, and her portrayal of Kim Novak will be a significant departure from her recent work in Euphoria. Novak’s criticism of the title comes as she is honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival, where the documentary Kim Novak’s Vertigo also premieres.

Sydney Sweeney’s involvement, both as star and producer, highlights her growing influence in shaping complex stories on screen. For Kim Novak, however, the main concern remains ensuring that her life and career are remembered with dignity, rather than reduced to a label she feels is misleading.

