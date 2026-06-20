Sydney Sweeney is making memories with Scooter Braun and his children in Australia!

The Euphoria star enjoyed some quality family time with boyfriend and his three children during a weekend outing in Sydney, where the group took on the iconic Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb together.

Sweeney – who is currently in Australia filming Netflix’s live-action Gundam movie on the Gold Coast – appeared to take a break from work to spend time with Braun, 45, and his children, Jagger, 11, Levi, 9, and Hart, 7.

Photos from Saturday’s outing showed the couple dressed in BridgeClimb safety gear, complete with blue caps and sunglasses, as they made their way up the famous landmark.

The star appeared to be enjoying the adventure alongside Braun’s children, whom the music executive shares with ex-wife Yael Cohen.

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The Housemaid actress was all smiles as she reached the summit and paused to take in the breathtaking views with Braun. Later, Sweeney was spotted leaving the attraction in fitted black athleisure wear while holding hands with her boyfriend.

The outing comes amid Sweeney’s extended stay in Australia for filming commitments. She was first spotted arriving in Sydney in May.

Sydney Sweeney recently celebrated Scooter Braun’s 45th birthday with a star-studded bash and a romantic social media tribute.