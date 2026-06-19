Sydney Sweeney gushes over BF Scooter Braun in romantic birthday post

Sydney Sweeney has proved she’s the kind of girlfriend who gets just as excited about her partner’s birthday as he does.

Days after kicking off Scooter Braun’s 45th birthday celebrations with a star-studded bash ahead of the big day, the Euphoria actress marked his actual birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute.

“Happiest of birthdays to the man with the biggest heart I know,” Sweeney wrote over a colorful snap showing her kissing the music mogul on the cheek.

In a second post, the actress shared a black-and-white photo of the pair dancing together on a basketball court while wearing matching jerseys.

“…thank you for all the living room dances and making me smile again,” she wrote. “A good man is rare. A man like you is once in a lifetime.”

The birthday tribute comes as Sweeney and Braun continue to make their romance more public.

Earlier this year, the former music executive made their relationship Instagram official when he reposted a cozy black-and-white photo of the couple cuddling together and jokingly captioned it, “lucky bastard.”

The actress later gave fans another glimpse into their relationship with photos from Stagecoach in California.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2025 after reportedly meeting months earlier at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding festivities in Venice.