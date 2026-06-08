Sydney Sweeney hosts star-studded birthday party for BF Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney is going all way out to celebrate her boyfriend, Scooter Braun!

The Euphoria actor threw a star-studded early birthday celebration for Braun, bringing together celebrities, live music, and a surprise performance from rapper Warren G.

The party – held on Saturday night at a venue in Santa Monica, California – was organized ahead of Braun’s 45th birthday on June 18.

According to sources, the event featured an A-list guest list including Jessica Alba, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson, who joined the couple for the private celebration.

A highlight of the night was a live performance by Warren G, who performed his classic hit “Regulate,” reportedly Braun’s favorite song. Guests said the performance added a nostalgic and energetic moment to the already lively atmosphere.

Sweeney, 28, reportedly planned several personal touches for the celebration, including a basketball-themed setup where guests could play and take photos. The couple was also seen wearing matching Connecticut Flame basketball jerseys with the number 45, honoring Braun’s upcoming age.

The birthday celebration comes amid the couple’s increasingly public relationship, which began in September 2025 after they reportedly met months earlier at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice. Since then, the pair have been spotted together frequently at events and on romantic outings.

Recently, Sweeney and Braun made their relationship Instagram official, sharing photos from the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival.